One Of Last Known U.S.S. Arizona Survivors Dies At 98

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 5, 2019 at 2:08 PM MST
LONNIE.jpg
Ian Maule/Associated Press
/

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma native who was one of the last known survivors of the U.S.S. Arizona during the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor has died.

 

Daughter Pat Cunanan says Lonnie David "L.D." Cook died Wednesday at age 98 in California, where he was living near her family in Salinas.

Cook was born in Morris, Oklahoma. His death leaves four known living survivors who were aboard the Arizona during the Dec. 7, 1941, attack that killed 1,177 on the ship and an estimated 2,400 at the base.

Cunanan said her father talked little about that day, except to attribute his survival to the fact he lived and was stationed in a gun turret.

Cunanan said funeral services are incomplete, but will be held in Morris, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) south of Tulsa.

KNAU and Arizona News
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press