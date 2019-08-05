© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Prescott Attorney Selected to Fill Seat on Yavapai County Superior Court

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 5, 2019 at 5:11 AM MST
A Prescott lawyer will fill a Yavapai County Superior Court vacancy created by a judge's retirement.

Governor Doug Ducey's office on Friday announced his appointment of attorney Krista Carman to replace Judge Patricia Trebesch. Carman graduated from Northern Arizona University with teaching degrees in education and from Arizona State University with a law degree.

Yavapai County is among those Arizona counties in which Superior Court judges are elected but midterm vacancies are filled by appointment by the governor.

The governor appoints Superior Court judges in counties with populations of 250,000 or more.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Governor Doug DuceyYavapai County Superior CourtKrista CarmanPatricia Trebesch
