KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Health Care Company Pays Settlement to Woman Denied Job Because She Was Pregnant

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 9, 2019 at 5:18 AM MST
EEOC_0.jpeg
EEOC.gov
/

A Scottsdale-based health care company has agreed to pay $150,000 to a woman to resolve a lawsuit accusing the company of rescinding a job offer after learning she was pregnant.

The federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says it has reached a consent agreement with Community Care Health Network, doing business under the name of Matrix Medical Network.

The company agreed to apologize to Patricia Andrews as well as pay her $50,000 in back pay and $100,000 in compensatory damages.

A lawsuit filed by the EEOC against the company in 2018 accused it of engaging in pregnancy discrimination that is prohibited under the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

