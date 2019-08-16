© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Authorities Remove Explosives from Oatman Home

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 16, 2019 at 5:18 AM MST
Mohave County Sheriff's officials say they have disposed of explosive devices found in the home of a man who recently died in the western Arizona community of Oatman.

They say a man told sheriff's deputies he was cleaning out his late father's residence and found what looked to be several pipe bombs. Deputies confirmed the devices and contacted Bullhead City police and the Kingman Police Department's Explosive Ordinance Division.

The two agencies went to the home and authorities say the devices were taken to a desert area to be disposed of properly.

The name of the man and his deceased dad weren't released.

