Authorities Remove Explosives from Oatman Home

Mohave County Sheriff's officials say they have disposed of explosive devices found in the home of a man who recently died in the western Arizona community of Oatman.

They say a man told sheriff's deputies he was cleaning out his late father's residence and found what looked to be several pipe bombs. Deputies confirmed the devices and contacted Bullhead City police and the Kingman Police Department's Explosive Ordinance Division.

The two agencies went to the home and authorities say the devices were taken to a desert area to be disposed of properly.

The name of the man and his deceased dad weren't released.