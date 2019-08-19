© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Among a Few States Where Tesla is Renting Home Solar Systems

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 19, 2019 at 5:37 AM MST
Tesla is trying to spark its solar-panel business by letting consumers rent rooftop systems rather than buy them in a few states including Arizona.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced the offering in a series of tweets Sunday. The company will allow residents of six states to rent solar-power systems — for a small set-up.

Musk says consumers can cancel anytime, although Tesla's website says there's a charge to remove panels and restore the roof to its previous condition.

Besides Arizona, rentals will be offered in California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey and New Mexico.

Electric car maker Tesla bought residential solar installer company SolarCity for $2.6 billion in 2016 but installations have plunged recently.

Tesla has stopped selling solar systems in Home Depot stores.

KNAU and Arizona News solar energyTesla
