Vice President Pence Keeps Up Pressure for Mexico Trade Deal

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 21, 2019 at 5:05 AM MST
Pence.jpeg
(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
/

Vice President Mike Pence is renewing efforts to promote the Trump administration’s trade deal with Mexico and Canada as he travels to New Mexico and then Utah Wednesday.

The Office of the Vice President announced that Pence will talk about the trade pact while visiting an Artesia, New Mexico-based service company for oil and natural gas production in the Permian basin that straddles New Mexico and Texas.

The trip provides Pence with an additional forum for the administration’s efforts to ease federal environmental regulations and boost employment prospects in a critical location for U.S. oil and exploration.

Congressional Democrats have signaled that the trade agreement with Canada and Mexico needs stronger protections for workers and the environment before it can be ratified.

Pence will visit suburban Salt Lake City later Wednesday where he’ll visit a medical-device manufacturer.

KNAU and Arizona News MexicoTrump AdministrationVice President Mike PenceNAFTAtrade agreementCanada
