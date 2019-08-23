AG Brnovich Among Signatorees to Letter Opposing Plan to Charge for US Reservoir Water

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich is among those opposing a federal proposal that would charge states for using water from U-S Army Corps of Engineers reservoirs.

Brnovich is among 12 state attorneys general who signed a letter saying the proposal, which dates to the waning days of the Obama administration, usurps states' authority over their own water.



The letter was written by North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem, who says the proposed rule has "implications for all states" but would especially be harmful to the six reservoirs of the Upper Missouri River.

The Army Corps owns and operates three dams in the state, all are in southern Arizona.

