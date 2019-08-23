© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Authorities: More than 1-Million Fentanyl Pills Seized in Arizona This Year

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 23, 2019 at 5:17 AM MST
The Arizona Drug Enforcement Administration says more than 1.1 million fentanyl pills have been seized in the state this fiscal year.

DEA Special Agent in Charge Doug Coleman says most pills seized so far in the year ending September 30 were made to mimic oxycodone M-30 tablets. He says agencies in Arizona seized about 380,000 pills in the previous 12-month period. Coleman says the pills known as "Mexican oxy" are largely manufactured south of the border and smuggled into the United States by drug cartels.

The DEA identified the new fentanyl product as a trend in 2016, when 20,000 pills were seized.

Fentanyl previously was used mostly as a powder added to heroin.

