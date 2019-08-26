Arpaio Announces 2020 Campaign For Maricopa County Sheriff

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio says he’s running to reclaim the seat he lost in 2016.

Arpaio announced his 2020 campaign for sheriff on Sunday. It was the anniversary of his pardon in 2017 from President Donald Trump on a misdemeanor contempt of court conviction for disobeying an order to stop immigration patrols.

The 87-year-old who spent 24 years as sheriff said in a statement that he would enforce laws dealing with crimes associated with the border and people coming into the country illegally.

Arpaio also said he wants to reopen his outdoor tent jail closed by Sheriff Paul Penzone.

Arpaio lost to Penzone, a Democrat, in 2016 after Arpaio's immigration patrols led to mounting legal costs for taxpayers.