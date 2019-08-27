© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Utility Settles With Family Over Power-Shutoff Death

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 27, 2019 at 2:37 PM MST
The family of a woman who died when Arizona Public Service shut off her power on a hot summer day has reached a settlement with the utility.

  A lawyer for the family of Stephanie Pullman disclosed the settlement to utility regulators on Monday. Terms of the agreement were not released.

The Arizona Corporation Commission has issued a moratorium on power shut-offs during the summer months while it conducts an inquiry into Pullman's death. Commissioners have demanded that APS Chief Executive Don Brandt answer questions during a public hearing next week.

APS disconnected Pullman's power on a 107-degree day last September shortly after a $125 payment was made toward her past-due bill of $176. She died days later.

APS officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Associated Press
