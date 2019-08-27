© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Judge Orders Imprisoned Polygamist Leader to Give Deposition

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 27, 2019 at 2:34 PM MST
Warrenjeffs.jpg
Wiki Commons
/

A Utah judge has ordered imprisoned polygamist leader Warren Jeffs to give a deposition in a sex abuse case.

KUTV-TV reports that District Judge G. Michael Westfall in St. George on Tuesday ordered Jeffs to provide the deposition from prison in Texas.

Jeffs and a community trust that once belonged to a polygamous sect run by Jeffs on the Utah-Arizona border were sued in 2017 by a woman who says she was sexually abused by Jeffs when she was a child.

Lawyers for the trust argued that Jeffs has suffered a mental breakdown and isn't fit to testify, while the woman's attorney said there's no evidence that Jeffs isn't mentally competent.

Jeffs is serving a life sentence in Texas for sexually assaulting girls he considered brides.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Colorado CityFLDSWarren Jeffslegal
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content