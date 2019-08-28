Early Returns Indicate Phoenix Voters Support Expanded Light Rail Service

According to early, unofficial returns, it appears Phoenix voters have said "yes" to expanding light rail transportation in the nation's fifth largest city.

Voters said "no" to a measure that aimed to stop any more development of the system. Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego expressed confidence the measure known as Proposition 105 will be defeated when the rest of the votes are counted.

Supporters of Proposition 105 were stunned by the early trend against their measure. "The numbers are so disappointing," treasurer for the “Building a Better Phoenix" campaign, Susan Gudino said. "It doesn't make sense to me. I know we had more support" she said.

The results so far were mostly from mail-in ballots and represent about 22.5% of the city's 764,653 registered voters. More returns were expected later in the week.

Approval of Proposition 105 would immediately stop a planned 5.5-mile extension of the rail into the working-class Hispanic and African American communities of south Phoenix, home to numerous auto repair shops and Mexican markets.

It also would stop future extensions designed to link far-flung areas around the Valley of the Sun, including one planned to the state Capitol and another to far western suburbs, home to many people who commute to the city's center for jobs and school.