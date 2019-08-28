© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Montana Coal Mine Purchased by Navajo Company Prepares for Expansion

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published August 28, 2019 at 5:28 AM MST
coal_plant.jpeg
theenergymix.com
/

Montana environmental officials are proposing approval of a major expansion of the state's largest coal mine after it was recently sold through a bankruptcy auction to a Navajo company.

Jen Lane with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality said the 72 million ton expansion of the Spring Creek Mine near Decker will occur within the mine's existing permit boundary.

The expansion would extend the life of the mine by four years, to approximately 2031. Spring Creek in 2017 ranked as the 10th largest coal mine in the United States, producing almost 13 million tons of coal.

A bankruptcy judge last week approved the sale of Spring Creek and two Wyoming mines owned by bankrupt Cloud Peak Energy to the Navajo Transitional Energy Company.

Company representatives say the sale will help keep the mines open.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Navajo Transitional Energy CompanySpring Creek MineCloud Peak EnergyMontanaWyomingcoal mining
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content