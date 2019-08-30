Poetry Friday: Neil Young, Marie Kondo, Monsoons And Mourning

After the death of a loved one, certain places and songs can carry extra emotional weight. That is especially true of the closet, where the sight and scent of clothing and other personal items can trigger powerful feelings and memories. In this week’s Poetry Friday segment, KNAU listener Janine Kelley shares a poem she wrote for her late husband John Bojanowski, a longtime fixture in the Flagstaff music scene. When she recently heard one of their favorite Neil Young songs – Harvest Moon - Janine took it as a sign it was time for her to go through John’s closet, 4 years after his death.

JK: Once when I was driving, a Neil Young song he strummed on his Martin 12-string aired on the radio. Overcome, I had to pull off the road.

So, I decided to host a garage sale to raise money to pay for one of John’s medical bills. And, armed with Marie Kondo’s book, The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up, I began to organize and de-clutter my home. But I discovered I wasn’t ready to part with any of my late husband’s possessions. I just couldn’t give away anything that John had touched or worn.

Credit Janine Kelley / Flagstaff musician John Bojanowski continued to play banjo, guitar and ukulele through his chemotherapy and radiation treatments until his death in 2015.

Standing back, it struck me that John’s closet looked like a painting, a still life. It was as if the threshold created a frame, and his clothes were a portrait of his life, and his musical career and our marriage.

I think with grieving, the past is always present. And, poems are kind of a river, a confluence of imagination, experience, memory. I finished writing and editing John’s poem when the monsoons came.

Today, I’m going to read a poem in memoriam of my husband and for my son, Brandon, and my daughter, Vanessa.

YOUR CLOSET

After Neil Young

I shuffle hangers back

and forth

in the breathless closet

that breathes Bay Rum

and imagine my blond hair

soft on your shoulder

as we slow dance

under a white river of stars.

Credit Janine Kelley / This photo of Janine Kelley and John Bojanowski was taken at the Grand Canyon in 1977, just after he proposed marriage.

You refused to dance

in public, but your heart

bowed to your wife’s fancy

for matching shirts, and you

wore the cowboy shirt

with the pearl gray buttons

for our private country dance

in our living room

where we twirled and twanged

to “Lovesick Blues.”

I smile at the Jimmy Buffet shirt,

the one with palm trees

swaying up and down the sleeves.

In the Sixties, he played

at our coffeehouse in Miami.

Buffett was always

Himself - like you.

Credit Janine Kelley / Janine Kelley's favorite photo of her husband John Bojanowski

On stage, you were a man

with his guitar, a Martin

crafted by immigrants

in Nazareth, a folk singer

with perfect pitch, always

in a blue chambray.

With my hand, I brush

the Nehru suit, tailored

for a barefoot wedding

on the beach

off Biscayne Bay,

the Harvest Moon

looking down.

Missing:

the blue flannel shirt

you were buried in. Chemo

runs cold in the body,

and I wanted you

to be warm

when you entered heaven.

The turquoise shirt, a wave

of Caribbean for the cruises

we imagined

but could never quite afford,

I wear to bed.

Its hem drifts and floats

down my thighs, circling

like seaweed

round my knees, flowing

from the sea of memory.

Credit Janine Kelley / John Bojanowski in the Swiss Alps while on a European music tour.

I am tired.

The bold moon

from the open window

follows me

as I undress for sleep.

You were so tall,

and taller in death,

as you stand

before my High Lonesome bed

offering your hand

for one last dance,

standing, as if

waiting in the wings

like a singer

listening for his cue

to enter

and exit my dreams.

Poetry Friday is produced by KNAU's Gillian Ferris. If you have an idea for a segment, drop her an email at Gillian.Ferris@nau.edu.