KNAU and Arizona News

High Winds Overturn 18-Wheelers On I-Ten West Of Phoenix

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 5, 2019 at 7:39 AM MST
Authorities say strong winds during a rainstorm blew over six big rigs in multiple wrecks on Interstate 10 in southwestern Arizona Wednesday night, killing one person and injuring another.

Officials say the wrecks involving tractors puling box trailers occurred at about 8:30 p.m. but traffic soon after that was able to get around the overturned 18-wheelers by driving on the shoulder or an unaffected traffic lane.

The state Department of Public Safety says the wrecks happened on both sides of the freeway about 60 miles west of Phoenix near Tonopah.  DPS says all affected lanes were cleared by 5 o’clock this morning.

No identities were released.

The National Weather Service said data was not immediately available on wind strengths Wednesday evening in the area of the wrecks.

KNAU and Arizona News DPSArizona Department of Public SafetyInterstate 1018 wheelerssemi-trucks