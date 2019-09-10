Arizona GOP Scraps 2020 Presidential Primary

Arizona Republicans are scrapping their 2020 primary, joining GOP leaders in three other states that are forgoing a presidential nominating contest as President Donald Trump seeks re-election.

State GOP Chairman Kelli Ward told election officials Monday about the party's decision. Arizona joins Nevada, South Carolina and Kansas in skipping primaries or caucuses next year.

Long-shot candidates challenging Trump for the GOP nomination have objected to the move.

Canceling nominating contests is not unusual for the party that controls the White House when an incumbent president is seeking a second term. Democrats in Arizona skipped presidential primaries in 1996 and 2012, and as did Republicans in 2004.