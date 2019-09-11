Arizona Marks 18th Anniversary of September 11, 2001

Arizona is marking the 18th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks with a variety of statewide memorials and ceremonies on Wednesday.

In the Valley, the Phoenix Fire Department hosts a memorial event this morning…including the posting of an American flag that flew over Ground Zero at the site of the recovery effort at the World Trade Center. That’s happening at 9 a.m. at Phoenix City hall on Jefferson.

At the Gila River Arena in Glendale, the 9/11 Tower Challenge gets underway where people step up and down the stairs of the stadium in memory of the fallen firefighters and first responders at the Twin Towers.

Also, in Phoenix, the group Islamic Relief USA will be packing meals at the local food bank for people in need as a part of their 9/11 Day of Service. This is happening at the Phoenix Convention Center today.

In Tucson, from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. Firefighters in full gear, Police, Military and Bomb Squad personnel will march steadily alongside civilians of all ages, abilities, and backgrounds up and down the stairs at Wildcat Stadium at the university of Arizona.

In Flagstaff, people will remember and honor the fallen from September 11th with a stadium stair climb at the NAU Walkup Skydome.

The Exchange Club of Tempe is holding their 16th annual Healing Field ceremony honoring those who lost their lives on 9/11. It’s happening on the banks of the Rio Salado at Tempe Beach Park starting at 9 a.m.

There’s a 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony this morning in Maricopa.

A day long motorcycle ride happens in Scottsdale today for the 9/11 anniversary held by Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale.

In Gilbert, a ceremony is scheduled at the Gilbert Civic Center from 6 a.m. through noon.

Anyone on a road trip on historic Route 66 can check out the 9-11 Remembrance Garden on the east side of Winslow. The community of "Take it Easy" Winslow hosts "A Day of Remembrance" to honor the victims, families, and heroes of September 11, 2001 at 5 p.m.