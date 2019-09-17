Arizona Lawmaker Sorry For Comments About Minorities And Guns

Arizona state Representative Jay Lawrence is apologizing for saying that black and Hispanic communities "are better armed than the police officers who are supposed to be controlling them" and that they "have firearms galore."

The Scottsdale Republican said Monday that he "shouldn't have singled out specific communities." He issued a statement saying he didn't intend to denigrate or offend anyone. He also says he's glad the incident taught him to choose his words more carefully.

The comments at an August 29 forum on gun control were roundly denounced by Democrats.

Lawrence earlier said his comments were unfair and too broad, and that he should have been clear that he was concerned about gangs in those communities. But he stopped short of an apology at that time.