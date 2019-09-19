Radar System May Be Moved To Better Track Storms In Four Corners Area

© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 19, 2019 at 4:38 AM MST
A national weather agency has announced plans to lower its radar system elevation to better track weather in the Four Corners region, including Arizona.

The Durango Herald reports that the National Weather Service has proposed adjusting its Grand Junction, Colorado radar to track areas that were originally blind spots. Department officials say major radar hubs in Arizona, New Mexico, and Colorado track data at an elevation higher than where storms usually occur resulting in weather forecasters missing numerous incoming storms.

Officials say the proposal could take up to two years to implement and requires a software adjustment to the system.

A permanent weather radar system in Durango, Colorado received funding earlier this year, but there is no project timeline.

