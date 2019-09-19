© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Walnut Canyon Closed To Public For Trail Improvements

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 19, 2019 at 4:46 AM MST
A national monument near Flagstaff will be closed for two days while a helicopter delivers material to widen a trail.

Walnut Canyon National Monument will be closed to visitors Thursday and Friday. It's about 10 miles southeast of Flagstaff.

Rock and other material will be transported via long-line helicopter to the Island Trail that's 185 feet below the canyon rim.

The trail is about one mile round-trip and takes visitors past more than two dozen ancient cliff dwellings.

About 300 people visit the monument during the weekdays this time of year.

