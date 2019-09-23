© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Missing U.S. Marine Located Safe In Texas

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 23, 2019 at 4:56 AM MST
Stacy Wallace via Associated Press
A U.S. Marine who was believed to have left Arizona for California's Camp Pendleton but never arrived has been found unharmed in Texas.

Citing a statement from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, The San Diego Union-Tribune reports Lance Coporal Job Wallace was taken into custody at a rest area in Navarro County, Texas, on Saturday night.

Military authorities did not include details of how Wallace was found or what he was doing.

Wallace's mother, Stacy Wallace, says he was last seen leaving a friend's house in Surprise, Arizona, on Monday night.

She says he was coming off a three-day leave and was eager to return to base, having been recently promoted.

