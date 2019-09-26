© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Trial Set For Ex-Nurse Charged With Raping Arizona Patient

September 26, 2019
A February 25 trial has been scheduled for a nurse charged with raping and impregnating an incapacitated patient at a long-term care center in Phoenix.

Nathan Sutherland has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual abuse and abuse of a vulnerable adult.

The 30-year-old patient had been living at Hacienda Healthcare since 1992 and gave birth to a boy at the facility on December 29, 2018.

Employees said they had no idea she was pregnant. Sutherland was fired and gave up his nursing license after his arrest.

The surprise birth also triggered reviews by state agencies, highlighted safety concerns for patients who are severely disabled or incapacitated and prompted the resignations of Hacienda's chief executive and one of the victim's doctors.

