KNAU and Arizona News

DES Director Steps Down To Accept New Arizona Post

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 27, 2019 at 4:47 AM MST
Trailor.jpeg
Arizona Department of Economic Security
/

Arizona Department of Economic Security Director Michael Trailor will be stepping down next month.

Trailor will be moving into a new role within the Governor's Office of Youth, Faith and Family focused on furthering the state's efforts to combat homelessness. His last day as director will be October 18.

Trailor was appointed to lead DES more than two years ago by Governor Doug Ducey.

Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ will serve as interim director of the DES while maintaining her position with ADHS. Ducey's office has asked Christ to help lead a national search for a new DES director.  Christ was appointed as ADHS director in 2015.

