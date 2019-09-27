© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Prescott Valley Teen Arrested For Threat Against School

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published September 27, 2019 at 4:40 AM MST
Police in Prescott Valley say a 13-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly making threats against the middle school he attends.

They say the teenager allegedly stated Wednesday that he would bring guns to school and shoot students and teachers at Bradshaw Mountain Middle School.

Police investigated the incident and arrested the boy Wednesday night.

They say the teen has been booked into the Yavapai County Juvenile Detention facility on suspicion of terroristic threats and disrupting an educational facility.

The name of the teenager isn't being released because he's a juvenile.

KNAU and Arizona News terrorismBradshaw Mountain Middle Schoolschool shootingsYavapai County Juvenile Detention Center