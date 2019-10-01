Las Vegas Marks 2nd Anniversary Of Mass Shooting That Killed 58

Las Vegas plans to mark the anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history with memorials to the 58 people killed two years ago.

Joe Robbins, whose 20-year-old son, Quinton Robbins of suburban Henderson, died in the Oct. 1, 2017, attack, is expected to join Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo and others for the ceremony at daybreak Tuesday.

The Vegas Strong Resiliency Center plans to promote wellness programs during the day, and the maker of wooden memorial crosses plans to offer them to family members. Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman is scheduled to mark the time of the shooting at 10:05 p.m. by reciting the names of the slain at a downtown Community Healing Garden.

In the two years since the shooting, the federal government and states have tightened some gun regulations. But advocates say they’re frustrated that more hasn’t been done since dozens of people were killed at the country music concert on the Las Vegas Strip, and that mass shootings keep happening nationwide.

Meanwhile, Nevada is releasing a license plate honoring the victims and survivors of the Las Vegas shooting. The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles Tuesday will make available “Vegas Strong” charitable license plates. The plate will have a black and gold heart-shaped logo and will read “Forever Strong.” Some of the money raised will go toward the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center.