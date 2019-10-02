© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Tribal Casinos Report Record $111 Million In 2019

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 2, 2019 at 4:52 AM MST
The Arizona Department of Gaming is reporting a record-setting total in tribal gaming contributions in fiscal year 2019.

Officials say tribal gaming contributions hit an all-time high of $111.3 million. They say that's the highest total since the Arizona Tribal-State Gaming Compacts became effective in 2003.

The record amount represents a 4.2 % increase compared with fiscal year 2018.

State Department of Gaming Director Ted Vogt said cumulative tribal gaming contributions under the Arizona Tribal-State Gaming Compacts have surpassed $1.51 billion in funding to support education, tourism, wildlife conservation, health services and local government priorities.

