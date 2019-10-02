© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Judge: Ducey Acted Illegally In Pushing 2016 Ballot Measure

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 2, 2019 at 5:09 AM MST
A judge says Governor Doug Ducey acted illegally when he pushed a 2016 ballot measure to increase the level of K-12 education funding that could be withdrawn from Arizona's land trust without first getting approval from Congress.

But, the order by U.S. District Judge Neil Wake isn't expected to force Arizona to pay back money from the state land trust. Instead, it prohibits Arizona from doing the same thing in the future.

Arizona has millions of acres of trust land provided by the federal government at statehood. The income that the land produces must be used to benefit public schools and other beneficiaries.

Ducey spokesman Patrick Ptak said in a statement that the decision marks "massive judicial overreach and activism" and predicted the decision will be overturned on appeal.

KNAU and Arizona News Governor Doug DuceyProposition 123Arizona Education Finance AmendmentU.S. District Judge Neil Wakek-12 education funding