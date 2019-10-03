© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Nation Woman To Seek GOP Nod For House Seat in NM

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 3, 2019 at 9:49 AM MST
karen_bedonie.jpg
Bedonie 2020 on Facebook
/

A northwestern New Mexico woman has announced she is running for an open U.S. House seat in New Mexico and wants to become the first Republican Native American female in Congress.

Karen Bedonie recently filed papers with the Federal Election Commission to seek the GOP nomination for open U.S. House seat in northern New Mexico.

The Navajo Nation businesswoman promises on her campaign website site to “lift the government burdens off our shoulders.” She also says a robust Second Amendment could address the issue of missing and murdered indigenous women in the U.S.

Bedonie joins a crowded field of Republican and Democratic candidates running for the seat.

The seat is currently held by U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Luján, who is running for U.S. Senate.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News congressNew MexicoNavajo Nation2020 ElectionNew Mexico Congressman Ben Ray Lujan
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
Related Content