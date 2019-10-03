O'Rourke To Make Campaign Stops in Tucson And Phoenix

Democratic Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is scheduled to make campaign stops in Phoenix and Tucson on Sunday.

It will be the first visit to Arizona during the campaign season for the former Texas Congressmember.

According to his campaign, O’Rourke plans to talk about the treatment of immigrants and asylum-seekers by the Trump administration as well as former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio. Arpaio, who received a pardon from President Donald Trump in 2017, retains a criminal conviction for disobeying a judge’s order to stop traffic patrols that targeted immigrants. He’s now running for Maricopa County Sheriff again.

O’Rourke has also recast his campaign around gun control after the August mass shooting in his hometown of El Paso.

O’Rourke has been lagging in the polls but has said he is in the race “until the very end.”