© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Phoenix Woman Sentenced To Ten Years In Son's Shooting Death

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 4, 2019 at 4:49 AM MST
Lavarnia.jpeg
(Maricopa County Sheriff via AP, File)
/

A Phoenix woman who says her 2-year-old son fatally shot her 9-year-old son with a handgun that she left on a bed has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for her role in the 2017 killing.

The sentence announced Thursday to Wendy Lavarnia in the death of her son, Landen, marked the most lenient punishment available under the terms of her guilty pleas to manslaughter and attempted child abuse.

She has acknowledged she caused his death by recklessly leaving the gun out where the toddler could grab it while the children played a video game.

Still, authorities who had expressed skepticism about Lavarnia’s account of the shooting and say they were unable to definitively determine who fired the gun.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News gunsviolenceMaricopa County Sheriff's OfficeWendy Lavarniamurder