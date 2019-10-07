© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Funeral Services Set For Arizona Cardinals Owner Bill Bidwill

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 7, 2019
Services for Arizona Cardinals owner Bill Bidwill are planned for Tuesday. The Cardinals announced a funeral Mass is scheduled for 10 o’clock tomorrow morning in Phoenix.

Mourners will gather at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church to remember the 88-year-old, who died Wednesday.

Bidwill is credited with bringing an NFL franchise to Arizona in 1988 when he relocated the St. Louis Cardinals after a stadium dispute, drawing outrage for years from Missouri fans. Bidwill's father, Charles, purchased the then-Chicago Cardinals in 1932. The younger Bidwill was a ball boy for the 1947 team when they won their only NFL championship. When his mother, Violet, died in 1962, Bill and brother Charles "Stormy" Bidwill Jr. co-owned the team. He eventually ceded day-to-day operations to son Michael.

