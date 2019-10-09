Arizona Now Has Misgivings About Purdue Opioid Settlement

Arizona attorney general Mark Brnovich says he has misgivings about entering an agreement with Purdue Pharma to settle litigation over the opioid crisis. Brnovich, a Republican, said in a court filing Monday the OxyContin maker has in his words "sought to undermine material terms of the deal."

Brnovich did not specify how he alleges the company has done that. But in a statement Tuesday, Brnovich said, "It's in everyone's best interest to secure a just and timely settlement. Purdue and the Sackler family need to take responsibility for their role in the opioid crisis."

Brnovich agreed to the Purdue settlement right before the company filed for bankruptcy protection as part of its settlement deal. The states that agreed to the deal, which could be worth $12 billion over time, were not supposed to object to the company's request to halt litigation against it and members of the Sackler family that own the Stamford, Connecticut-based firm.

Purdue has said in court that the Sacklers may not be able or willing to kick in the $3 billion to $4.5 billion they've agreed to pay in the settlement if they must continue to face litigation across the country.

Purdue declined to comment on the Arizona filing, as did the office of the attorney general for Texas, which played a key role in reaching the settlement.