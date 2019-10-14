© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Ralph Arnold Cordova, Arizona Latino Artist, Dies at 61

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 14, 2019 at 4:48 AM MST
Cordova.jpeg
Ralph Cordova family
/

Ralph Arnold Cordova, a Mexican American artist and comedian who advocated for Chicano and Native American art in Arizona, has died. Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home confirmed that Cordova died Thursday.  He was 61.

The cause of death was not immediately known.

In 1978, Cordova helped found the Movimiento Artístico del Rio Salado, or MARS Art Space. It was an artistic collection aimed at helping Chicano and Native American artists who were facing trouble getting into Phoenix art galleries.

Through the group, Cordova aided in getting work by Native American and Mexican American artists into museums.

The group closed its doors in 2002.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Ralph Arnold CordovaMovimiento Artístico del Rio SaladoMars Art spaceChicano studies