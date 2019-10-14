© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Tucson Seniors Use Virtual Reality For Travel, Health Issues

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 14, 2019 at 5:13 AM MST
virtual_reality_0.jpeg
Arizona Daily Star via AP Rebecca Sasnett
/

Two Tucson retirement communities are the launching pad for a program to see how virtual reality technology helps senior citizens with cognition, dementia, loneliness and other issues.

The Arizona Daily Star reports Watermark Retirement Communities wants to eventually make the technology available at dozens of facilities nationwide.

With a cordless headset system called “Oculus Quest”, elderly residents have been able to ride a roller coaster, visit the Egyptian pyramids and visit places they used to live. Watermark also wants to allow residents across its communities to be able to meet up virtually.

Grayson Barnes, a 20-year-old Rochester Institute of Technology student, spent two years developing the “Engage VR” program for Watermark. He says most research suggests dementia patients are more like themselves after experiencing virtual reality.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News virtual realitysenior citizensOculus QuestEngage VRGrayson Barnes
Related Content