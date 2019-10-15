© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo Voters Elect New Delegate To Tribal Council

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 15, 2019 at 4:43 AM MST
slater.jpeg
(Photo: Courtesy of Navajo Nation Office of the Speaker)
/

The Navajo Nation Council has a new delegate. Carl Roessel Slater won a special election for a seat representing five Navajo communities in the Arizona portion of the reservation. He took office Thursday.

Slater had served as a spokesman for the tribe's legislative branch before stepping down to run for the council seat.

He defeated four others to replace longtime lawmaker Nelson BeGaye, who retired for health reasons.

Slater is the grandson of the late Ruth and Robert Roessel of Round Rock, Arizona, who helped found the nation's first tribal college on the Navajo Nation.

The 24-member Tribal Council meets next week in the tribal capital of Window Rock for the start of its weeklong fall session.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News nelson begayeCarl Roessel SlaterNavajo Nation Tribal Council
Related Content