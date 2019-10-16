Former Tempe Councilmember Files Claim Against City

© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
A former two-term Tempe city council member who was removed from office after being accused of misconduct has filed a $2.5 million notice of claim against the city.  In a statement Tuesday, Tempe officials say Kolby Granville's notice of claim contains false, misleading and potentially defamatory allegations.

They plan to vigorously defend the city against the allegations if the claim eventually turns into a lawsuit.

Granville was ousted from office in April after an independent investigator hired by Tempe found the council member violated the city's conduct rules.

He was accused of unwanted sexual advances and providing alcohol to three underage college girls. The accusers went to a school where Granville previously taught.

Granville denied the allegations and the women declined to cooperate with police so no charges were filed.

