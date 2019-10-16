Phoenix Firm To Pay Ex-Worker $54,000 For Racial Harrassment

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says a Phoenix moving company must pay $54,000 and issue a written apology to an African American former employee subjected to racial harassment at work.

The federal agency says its lawsuit against Arizona Discount Movers was resolved by a consent decree and signed by a U.S. district judge.

The agency's lawsuit says the company allowed the employee to be subjected to racial harassment so egregious he felt compelled to quit. It says a supervisor aimed racist comments and threatening gestures at the worker, such as placing on his desk a statue of a jockey with a whip in its hand tied to a noose.