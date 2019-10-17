Chinle Airport Closed Indefinitely Because Of Runway Problems

The Navajo Division of Transportation has closed Chinle Airport runway until further notice because of asphalt deterioration.

Officials say the division's Road Maintenance and Airports Management departments assessed the Chinle Community Airport on Monday.

They say the south end of the runway has deteriorated significantly including large cracks in the pavement.

Authorities say the runway is closed indefinitely while the Navajo Division of Transportation determines improvement plans. But, the airport's tarmac will remain open for helicopter medical transport.