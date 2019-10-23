Phoenix Police Officers Fired Over Shoplifting Clash, Social Media Posts

Two Phoenix police officers involved in separate incidents that drew national outrage have been fired.

Police Chief Jeri Williams says she notified Officer Christopher Meyer of his termination. Meyer was seen in a video drawing his gun and cursing at a pregnant woman and her boyfriend in response to a shoplifting complaint. The couple contend they were unaware their 4-year-old daughter had taken a doll from a store.

Credit KNAU.org / Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams.

Williams also said at a news conference Tuesday that Detective Dave Swick has been fired over social media posts. A nonprofit found public posts of officers from several police departments nationwide that appeared to be bigoted or glorifying police brutality. A Phoenix police officers' union representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, Police in Phoenix say a sergeant has been fired following two internal investigations.

No details were immediately released Tuesday about Sergeant Daniel Beau Jones, who had been placed on administrative leave in August. Police officials say a criminal investigation is still ongoing. Jones was a 19-year veteran of the police department.