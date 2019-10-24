Helicopter Crash Outside Of Las Vegas Injures 2 Passengers

Authorities say two people are hospitalized with unspecified injuries after a helicopter crash off a Nevada state highway in a scenic area west of Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police and the Federal Aviation Administration say the four-seat Robinson R44 crashed just before 4 o’clock Wednesday not far from the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area visitor center.

Authorities say State Route 159 was closed in both directions Wednesday for an investigation that an FAA spokesperson says will be conducted by the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board.

Red Rock Canyon is about 25 miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.

It features a 13-mile one-way sightseeing loop, rock climbing and hiking trails.

The area gets about 2 million visitors a year.