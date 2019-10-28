© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Judge Reduces Bail For Arizona Official Charged In 3 States

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 28, 2019 at 5:41 AM MST
(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
A Utah judge has reduced the bail for the Maricopa County Assessor charged in an alleged human smuggling scheme involving pregnant women.  A district judge Friday reduced Paul D. Petersen’s bail to $150,000 from $3 million.

Charges against Petersen in Arizona, Arkansas and Utah include human smuggling, sale of a child, fraud, forgery and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Petersen is in federal custody in Phoenix, and his Utah attorney, Scott Williams, has said the federal court wouldn’t hold a detention hearing in Arkansas for Petersen until the Utah bail issue is resolved.

Authorities allege women were brought to the U.S. from the Marshall Islands to give birth for adoptions. His now-former lawyer has denied the Petersen’s adoption business broke the law.

Meanwhile, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is moving to suspend Petersen.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Paul D. Petersen Maricopa County Assessorhuman smugglingMaricopa County Board of Supervisors
