© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Trial Begins For Arizona Body Donation Center Accused Of Fraud

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 28, 2019 at 5:14 AM MST
biological_resources.jpeg
oxygen.com
/

Opening statements are scheduled Monday at a civil trial against a now-closed Phoenix body donation facility accused of mishandling donated human remains.

A lawsuit alleges the Biological Resource Center of Arizona claimed the bodies would be used for medical research, when in some cases it knew the remains would be used in destructive military testing. It also alleges families, who were promised the cremated remains of relatives, received boxes purporting to contain their relatives' remains but later discovered the bodies were still at the facility or sold to third parties.

Owner Stephen Gore pleaded guilty to a felony for his role in mishandling the remains.

Gore denies the lawsuit's allegations. Still, he acknowledged in his criminal case that the company used the donations in ways that went against donor wishes.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Biological Resource Center of ArizonaStephen Gorebody donation center