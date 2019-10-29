© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona Sends Crews And Equipment To Fight California Wildfires

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU Staff
Published October 29, 2019 at 5:55 AM MST
More than 120 Arizona firefighters and 34 engines have been deployed to California over the past few days to help fight wildfires.

Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management officials say as California braces for another wind event in the next few days, it is likely they may request more resources from Arizona.

Firefighters are on a minimum 14-day assignment.

Arizona fire departments represented include, the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, Avra Valley, Beaver Dam-Littlefield, Buckskin, Christopher Kohls, Concho, Corona de Tucson, Elephant Head, Eloy, Fry, Golden Valley, Green Valley, Helmet Peak, Mesa, Mohave Valley, Nogales, Northwest, Patagonia, Pine-Strawberry, Pinetop, Pinion Pine, Rio Verde, Sedona, St. Johns, Summit, Sun City, Sunnyside, Sunsite-Pearce, Surprise, Taylor-Snowflake, Timber Mesa, Tubac, Verde Valley, and Vernon.

