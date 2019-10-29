© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

School Board Members In Navajo Community Accused Of Theft

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 29, 2019 at 5:23 AM MST
Three school board members in a small Navajo community in New Mexico are facing federal charges amid accusations they claimed thousands of dollars in travel reimbursements for meetings that did not happen or that the trio did not attend.

An indictment filed against Hector Guerro, Bucky Apache and Steven Apache, of the Alamo Navajo Indian Reservation, includes charges of federal program theft and conspiracy.

Prosecutors say in court documents that the men presented falsified receipts, meetings agendas and other documents to receive travel money.

Authorities say the district receives millions of dollars in federal funding from the Bureau of Indian Education and Indian Health Service.

