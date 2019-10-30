© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Pine-Strawberry Fire Chief Reported Missing While On A Hike Near Payson

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published October 30, 2019 at 7:17 AM MST
Pine-Strawberry Fire District/Gila County Sheriff's Office
/

A search is underway in east-central Arizona for a fire chief who himself is a member of a search and rescue unit. The Gila County Sheriff's Office says the search for 73-year-old Gary Morris began Tuesday.

He was reported overdue from hiking the Arizona Trail in the Mazatzal Wilderness southwest of Payson.

Morris is fire chief for the Pine-Strawberry Fire District and a member of Tonto Rim Search and Rescue.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Morris was reported missing after he was overdue in calling for a ride after the scheduled completion of a solo hike.

