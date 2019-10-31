Sheriff's Office: Detention Officer Dies After Jail Attack

Authorities say a Maricopa County Sheriff's Office detention officer who was comatose after being attacked by a jail inmate has died. The Sheriff's Office said in a brief statement Officer Gene Lee died Wednesday night.

The inmate accused of attacking Lee has been transferred to a jail in Pinal County.

Sheriff's Paul Penzone said in a videotaped statement that 59-year-old Daniel Davitt attacked Lee without provocation Tuesday morning by grabbing Lee by his throat from behind and knocking his feet out from under him.

Penzone said Lee's head hit the cement floor and he never regained consciousness.

Davitt awaits trial on charges of sex crimes involving children and is representing himself in court.

Governor Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Thursday to honor Lee.

Lee is survived by his wife, daughter and son.