Two Yavapai County Women Charged With Extreme Animal Cruelty

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and charged two women with various counts of extreme animal cruelty after receiving reports of a dog on their property who had suffered a serious leg wound but was not being treated.

The sheriff’s office says the dog’s leg was nearly severed and the bone was exposed. The women, who live in Bagdad, said the dog had tried to jump a fence and its leg was tangled in a chain which led to the injury.

28-year-old Maria Hooke and 21-year-old June Stevens have been charged in the crime and they are being held at the Camp Verde Detention Center.

The dog, a husky, had its back leg amputated and is being cared for at the Humane Society.

The dog will go up for adoption soon.