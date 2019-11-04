© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Panel Unveils Report After Rape At Arizona Care Center

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 4, 2019 at 5:12 AM MST
hacienda_healthcare.jpeg
theguardian.com
/

A state task force created after an incapacitated woman was raped and gave birth at a long-term care center in Phoenix has submitted a report with recommendations to help prevent similar incidents in the future.

The recommendations include improved reporting requirements, better training for workers and conducting a campaign to encourage people to report abuse.

The report was officially delivered Friday to Governor Doug Ducey, who had created the task force. Ducey's office said it and state agencies would review the recommendations and take steps to implement them to help keep vulnerable people safe from abuse and neglect.

Nathan Sutherland, a former nurse at Hacienda HealthCare in Phoenix, has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual assault and vulnerable adult abuse and awaits trial.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News Governor Doug DuceyNathan SutherlandHaciena Healthcare