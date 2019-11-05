© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Native American Students Want UArizona President To Apologize For Remarks

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 5, 2019 at 4:45 AM MST
A group of University of Arizona students is demanding the school's president apologize for remarks he made using Native American stereotypes.

Members of Native SOAR, a university mentoring program for Native American students, posted on social media Sunday they want a face-to-face apology from President Robert Robbins.

According to the group, Robbins unexpectedly visited a class last month. He reportedly said he wasn't trying to "pull an Elizabeth Warren" but he thought he had a DNA test done because he might be part Cherokee. But, he reportedly went on to say he planned to get re-tested because of his "very high cheekbones."

The group also wants Robbins to open a position on his senior leadership team for someone who can represent tribal communities.

Representatives for the University of Arizona have not responded to requests from the Associated Press for a comment on the issue.

