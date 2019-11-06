© 2022 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Man Suspected Of Stealing Money From Armored Car Arrested In Phoenix

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published November 6, 2019 at 4:41 AM MST
edwin_villa.jpeg
Maricopa County Sheriff's Office
/

The FBI says a man suspected of stealing money out of an armored car in Tempe last month has been arrested. Officials say 23-year-old Edwin "Johnny" Jobany Villa was located Monday in Phoenix and taken into custody without incident.

An FBI spokesperson says Villa is facing charges of conspiracy to commit theft, two felony theft charges and unlawful use of means of transportation.

A Brinks car was parked outside a Costco store in Tempe around noon on October 27 and later found behind a nearby store with an undisclosed amount of money missing.

Authorities believe Villa got into the armored car and drove it to another part of the strip mall before taking some cash and fleeing the scene.

Tags

KNAU and Arizona News FBIEdwin "Johnny" Jobany VillaBrinks armored car